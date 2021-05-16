$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.83. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,753,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,465,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

