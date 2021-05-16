$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

VEC opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.