$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.68. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 768,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.