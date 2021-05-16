$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 297,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

