-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 329,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.