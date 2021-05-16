-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

