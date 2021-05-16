$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 647,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,521. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

