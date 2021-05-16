$0.25 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.14. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $5,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 730.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 739,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 349,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 101,467 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $341,000.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 2,640,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

