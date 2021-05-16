$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,163,679.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

