$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Broadwind posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 293,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,284. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

