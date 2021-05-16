$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 180,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

