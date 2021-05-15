Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

