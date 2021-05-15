Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

