Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Kroger by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Kroger by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in The Kroger by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

