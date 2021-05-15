Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,864 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

