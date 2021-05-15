Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.