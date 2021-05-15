Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume Sells 5,407 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

