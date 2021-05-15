Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.50

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 576,509 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of £21.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

