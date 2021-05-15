Zai Lab Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

