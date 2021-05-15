Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company reported soft second-quarter results and trimmed sales view for fiscal 2021. This further weighed on investor sentiments. Moreover, gross margin contracted in the reported quarter owing to increased shipping expenses. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses have also been a drag. Persistence of such headwinds is likely to put pressure on EBITDA in the forthcoming period. Nonetheless, Stitch Fix is witnessing continued growth in its active client base, which is supporting the top line. Markedly, active clients improved 11.8% during second quarter. The company is also gaining from measures to boost assortments and direct buy facility. It has been making investments in product experiences that are likely to drive personalization.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.36.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

