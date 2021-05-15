Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.