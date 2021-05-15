Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Buy

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of SITM opened at $84.34 on Thursday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

