Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to “Buy”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

