Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.