Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ULH stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

