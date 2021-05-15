Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OVCHY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.