Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of LINC remained flat at $$7.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

