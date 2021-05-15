Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Hold

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Despite the pandemic’s adverse impact on property leasing and sales, the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results reflected the benefits from diversifying and expanding its resilient business in recent years. It benefited from diversification of business across property types, lines of business, geographic markets and client types along with technology investments, cost-management moves and strong balance sheet position. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force remaining out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,802.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 129,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.