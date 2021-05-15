Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings per share of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $2.66. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $289.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $159.13 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

