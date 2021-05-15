Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce $126.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $494.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $530.43 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.