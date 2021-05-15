Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $25.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,466,176. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.70. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

