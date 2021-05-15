Zacks: Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $76.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $78.49 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $294.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $297.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.09 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $325.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

