Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

