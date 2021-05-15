Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $223.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.07 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

