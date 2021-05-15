Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $136.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.73 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 502.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $601.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $640.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 879,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

