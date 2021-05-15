Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $957.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.