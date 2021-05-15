Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.05 Million

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $168.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

