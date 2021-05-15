Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $242.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.60 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $268.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.29. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.