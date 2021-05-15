Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. 1,475,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $134.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.