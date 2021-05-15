Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $2,779,000. Hillman Co. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 322,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

