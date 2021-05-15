Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.31). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 191,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

