Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.29. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.06 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

