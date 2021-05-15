Zacks: Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

