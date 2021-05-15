Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

