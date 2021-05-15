Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

CLX stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 30.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.