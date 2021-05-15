Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post sales of $76.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.94 million to $312.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $340.92 million, with estimates ranging from $337.69 million to $344.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $24.52. 854,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,316. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,772 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $18,483,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

