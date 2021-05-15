Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $12.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.95 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 184,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

