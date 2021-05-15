Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

IPAR traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

