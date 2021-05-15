Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.18). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

