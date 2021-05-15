Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $93.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the lowest is $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 276,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

